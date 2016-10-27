The Best Ways To Grow An Organic Garden Like A Pro

When you decide that you want to get into gardening, you may wonder where exactly to begin. For a beginner it may seem overwhelming to think of all the things to consider from purchasing seeds to how to maintain the garden so that it actually grows. The tips in this article can provide you with what you need to know to succeed at gardening.

Invest in a electronic PH tester. Avoid liquid PH kits (the color coded ones) as they tend to be less accurate. It is very easy for first time users to botch readings. Also, do not use soil PH test kits as they are unreliable and are not intended for home use.

Divide up your perennials while they still look healthy. It's best to divide a perennial at the end of the growing season during which it hits its peak. As the plant starts to overgrow, the center of the plant will start to have dying stalks and weaker flowers. Allowing perennials to grow too long may also lead to them overtaking neighboring plants.

If you are new to gardening, be sure to keep it simple. Overplanting at first can lead to stress and a backyard that's a mess rather than a beautiful garden. Also, larger gardens are more prone to weeds. Keep it small at first, and you will have a better experience.

Avoid rose mildew. This fungus affects many types of roses, especially in wet weather, when days are warm and nights are cold. Small gray or white spots will appear on the plant, forming a felt-like down. Shoot tips are killed and buds fail to open. Don't plant roses close together - they need good air circulation to avoid mildew. Spray any affected plants with fungicidal soap.

Start with a small manageable garden if you are new to gardening. If you are inexperienced, gardening can be stressful and frustrating. By starting with a smaller size, you keep your experiences positive and your plants under control. Gardens do require work and upkeep on a regular basis so keep that in mind.

Utilize proper tools and keep them in tip-top shape to lessen the stress on your body when you're gardening. Spades and hoes should be periodically sharpened to keep them working at their best. If you have the space, choose tools such as long handled spades that allow you to stand while working. The better you feel after gardening, the more often you'll enjoy getting your hands dirty!

Do you want fresh mint leaves without having to worry about them growing too quickly? Stunt their growth a little by planting your mint into a garden container or large pot instead. This container can be placed in the soil if you prefer the look of mint in your garden, and it will continue to contain the roots of your mint and prevent it from taking over.

To help your plants grow faster, pre-heat the soil in your garden before you begin planting. Most plants love warm soil, and this will allow them to grow quickly. One of the easiest ways to pre-heat your soil is to cover it with black plastic, such as garbage bags or a tarp.

Embrace earthworms in the organic garden! Earthworms are an organic gardener's best friend. Through tunneling and their nitrogen-rich castings, they can help to aerate the soil. This improves the amount of oxygen that gets to a plant's roots, improves water retention capacity, and keeps the soil loose and workable. They actually raise much-needed minerals from the garden's subsoil to the topsoil, where plants can get the greatest benefit. These worms also break up hardpan soil, which is detrimental to root growth.

Have plastic bags on hand to put over dirty gardening shoes. This helps you stay in the zone so that you can continue gardening when you have completed your tasks in the house.

Try to work as efficiently as possible when gardening. Keep all of your tools together; do not waste time looking for them! In addition to keeping your gardening tools in one location, you should also clean your tools after each use. Wear pants with several pockets or use a tool belt.

Grow evergreen plants. If you grow too many evergreen plants, your garden runs the risk of looking very gloomy, but a few well-placed evergreens can give a year-round framework. Choose evergreen plants with variegated or lighter green foliage, rather than sticking to darker colors. They can be used as a backdrop for spring and summer plants, and be the main attraction in the fall and winter.

If you want to have great organic produce but are unable to grow it yourself, then you should be sure to check out your local farmer's market. These places always have a different rotation of produce but typically have great prices for some of the best products that you can find in the area.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

You should now feel enthusiastically prepared to enter the relaxing and productive world of organic gardening. If you thought you were prepared previously, then you should be at a pro's level now! The tips offered here have give you advice aimed to help your gardening efforts.