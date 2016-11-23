How To Make Gardening Enjoyable And Easy

The world of organic gardening is very vast and exciting. There are so many ways that one can enter and use their knowledge of this field to help themselves grow healthier "green" plants. It depends completely on your skills and environment. That said, no matter what your organic gardening skills are, here are some tips to help you along.

Consider using your car to dry your home-grown herbs. Simply lay a sheet of newspaper across the backseat and spread out your herbs on it, then roll up the windows. Your herbs will dry quickly in the low-humidity heat of your car, and the interior of your car will have a fresh, herbal scent.

Make sure your pot is the right size for your plant. If the pot is too small, the plant's roots may not have enough room to grow. The roots will become "root bound", stop growing, and begin to suffocate. The size of the root system can determine the size of your plant and yield.

To store your garden-fresh onions for use throughout the winter and avoid having them rot or mold, store them in pantyhose! Yes, pantyhose! Simply place the onions into the legs of pantyhose, and, to avoid letting them touch one another (which is what helps create mold and rot), place a twist tie between each onion and the next. To store, hang the pantyhose by the gusset in a cool dry place and cut off or pop a hole in the pantyhose to grab an onion when you need it.

Get rid of any garden pests immediately. Garden pests, such as red spider mites, ants, whitefly, and aphids, can infect your plants with various diseases, so if you notice any of the plants in your garden dying or failing to thrive, check for pests first. To get rid of garden pests, invest in a good pesticide.

If you can't get mulch for your soil, use wet newspapers. Damp newspapers around the base of your plants will help hold moisture in the ground and protect your plants' root systems from heat and sunlight. Newspaper is biodegradable, so it will eventually degrade and actually add more nutrients to your soil.

In you have a pond in your garden, make sure you maintain it throughout the year. In order to keep a pond healthy, you need to ensure that the water is clear and that plants do not take over. Remember, with the right balance of light, oxygen and air, aquatic plants and wildlife will thrive.

Remember to disinfect your garden tools periodically. This important function should not be overlooked. When you cut away damaged or diseased parts of a plant, there can be residuals of the diseased plant left on your tool. If you do not clean your tool, you can spread the disease to healthy plants.

Save the water when you cook pasta for use in your garden. If you have ever boiled pasta in water, you have seen the cloudy state of the water when you drain the pasta. This water is loaded with starch, which is quite nutritious for plants. Make sure to let the water cool thoroughly, as hot water can damage and even kill plant roots.

Plan out where you will plant certain vegetables in your garden before planting them. You need to know how tall and how wide certain plants get, so that you can avoid overcrowding your plants. Knowing ahead of time what you can expect from your plants will also help you place them far enough apart so that you can walk between them easily if necessary.

Pay attention to the time of year that your plants bloom before you start pruning them. If you prune your flowering shrubs and trees while they have buds on them, that plant won't flower that year. The best time to prune is just after the last season's blooms have faded.

Water saving ideas for the garden. In areas where water is scarce, gardeners may need to shift the emphasis to plants that require little moisture. The best thing to do is to eliminate as much lawn as possible, as it uses more water per square foot than any other form of ordinary landscaping. Lawn areas can be replaced with groundcover that needs little moisture, gravel, wood chips or decking. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the soil by lessening evaporation.

Make sure your seeds have enough room to grow. It is fine to have many seeds in one container before they sprout, but you will have to replant them as they grow. Use containers that are actually big enough for one plant, and avoid having more than one plant in each container.

An important tip for organic gardening that will naturally help prevent disease from appearing in your plants is to move your plants to different spots of your garden each year. This will keep any disease from spreading because the soil doesn't build up harmful organisms from planting in the same spot each year.

Water your plants during the morning to avoid having fungal growth that generally prefers moisture and darkness. By watering your plants during the day they are best able to take advantage of the sun, and utilize the suns anti-bacterial effects. Some bacteria or fungi are light sensitive, so by watering during the day you benefit the plant by reducing the growth potential of its competitors.

Discourage deer in your garden. Deer love chewing on vegetables, roses, fruit trees, juniper, and holly. They can decimate a garden in a single day if given the chance! While people tend to favor an electric fence to discourage deer, there are certain things you can do that don't involve unnecessary pain. Fill bags with human or dog hair, dried blood meal, or fish heads. Attach to the perimeter of your property, or to specific plants that could be eaten. Alternatively, make a spray of two egg yolks mixed with one quart of water and spray fruit trees liberally. For some reason, this seems to work!

There you have a few more ways to make gardening more enjoyable and productive. A garden is one of the most beautiful additions to any environment. It also provides its caretaker with a great way to reduce stress, forget about the trials and tribulations that life may hold, while giving you a real sense of pride and accomplishment. So get out there and enjoy!