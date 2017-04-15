Useful Tips On Landscaping Your Yard

Designing the intricacies of a home can sometimes, seem like a daunting and overwhelming task to accomplish. People become discouraged when they even think of renovating the landscape of their home, yet if you know the basics of what you're doing, it isn't that hard to accomplish. Take a look through this article and see what you can learn about landscaping your home.

Before you kick off a major landscaping effort, investing in a professional soil test is a good idea. A soil test can determine if your soil is missing something is should have or has something it shouldn't. In either case, you can address the problem before you begin landscaping. This will enable you to have awesome plants as well as having a beautiful garden.

If you are landscaping your yard, you should consider your lawn's appearance during various seasons. For example, if you only have leafy trees in your hard, but experience a long winter, your yard will look awfully bare. If you instead have a few conifers, you can have green year round, not to mention how nice they look with snow on them.

Try to make sure that the height of your lawn is always between 2 and a half to 3 inches. Having your grass at this height will help protect it from sun and heat damage. Also, at this height, moisture will not evaporate as much as it would if it were taller.

Whenever you are taking on a landscaping project yourself, you should always take into account your plant's water use. Whether you are using drought-tolerant plants or plants that are very lush and green, the amount of water they use will vary drastically. Make sure that you understand what your watering needs will be before selecting your plants.

If you live in a part of the country that is at risk for wildfires, choose landscaping projects accordingly. For example, trees should be planted at least 100 feet apart. Additionally, large trees should not be planted less than 100 feet from your house or other building structure (garden, shed, workshop, etc.).

Don't assume that you must complete your entire landscaping project at one time. Dividing your project into several steps that can be completed over a number of years will not only make your project more manageable, but will also save you the money you would have paid in interest if you took out a loan to complete the project in one go.

A great way to really make your landscaping stand out is to use flowering trees. This can really add some vibrancy to your landscape as it can add lots of different colors. Consider using these items as a border to your entire landscaping design. When the trees blossom, it will really look great.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

When hiring a professional landscaper, it is important to make sure they have a license, and liability insurance. You wouldn't want a tree to fall on your car, and not be able to collect for the damages! Always protect yourself, and your property by requiring proof of license, and insurance.

You can fill space in with groundcover plants, which also look nice. You can use vinca, jumper, ivy, and creeping phlox if you want plants that will spread, stop weed growth from occurring, and lower the green lawn area you will need to mow. Besides their maintenance benefits, these plants will increase the variety and aesthetic appeal of your landscaping project.

Buy lumber for outdoor projects during the winter months. It is going to be cheaper than during the spring and summer months. You may also be able to find some really great deals on trees, soil, shrubs and other things by purchasing them off season while demand is low as well.

Buy online. The internet has made shopping incredibly easy. With the internet, you can find just about anything, and compare prices with the click of a button. Use this to your advantage when shopping for materials. Often, you will find better deals online, than you could in a physical store.

Water features incorporated into a landscape project will evoke a sense of tranquility. Most people think of ponds when it comes to watering features. However, one should not overlook birdbaths and water fountains when planning water features. These can be inexpensively and easily placed into a landscape area without any digging.

If you want to have a garden but have a difficult time bending down to care for one, consider creating or investing in a raised flower bed. Raised flower beds make it easier to tend to your garden. They also work really well in small spaces and add vertical dimension to your garden.

Now that you've read the advice in this article, what are you waiting for? Get out there and start planning your dream backyard and then, make it happen. With just a little planning and the tips in this article, you can easily transform your backyard into the beautiful, artistic setting that you have always dreamed of.