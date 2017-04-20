Grow Like A Pro With These Organic Gardening Tips

There are a large number of techniques you can follow in order to raise a healthy garden. Of course, you cannot expect to follow them all, but the question is which ones to follow and which ones to ignore. This article provides some straightforward tips that, if followed properly, help you create a thriving garden.

Use a bar of soap to prevent dirt under your nails. Before you begin gardening, scrape your fingernails across a bar of soap. This will create a barrier that keeps the dirt out. When you are done gardening, the soap will wash out quickly and easily - leaving your nails sparkling clean.

Use a mixture of vinegar, rubbing alcohol, and water to get rid of salt deposits. If you are having a problem of salt buildup on your clay pots, mix equal parts white vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water in a spray bottle. Spray on the deposits and they will wash away with ease. Make sure to let the pots dry thoroughly before use.

Get your soil professionally tested. The small upfront cost of soil testing will pay for itself many times over. By knowing exactly what type of soil you have as well as what nutrients are present will give you important information for a successful garden. Once you are aware of deficiencies, you can take steps to amend the soil and get your garden off to a good start.

Run your fingernails across a bar of soap before you go out to weed or plant in your garden. The soap that collected under your nails will prevent the collection of dirt while you work. Afterward, a simple scrub with a nail brush will remove the soap and leave your hands clean, with much less effort.

Sow plants in succession to each other for a steady harvest. When growing vegetables such as corn, snap peas, and lettuce that mature on a very predictable schedule, make two or three sowings two weeks apart to lengthen the harvest season. You can also plant two different varieties on the same day with different maturation times to ensure a longer season.

An excellent way to store the goodies from a homegrown garden is to freeze them in small batches. Using small sealable plastic bags and cutting small amounts of fresh vegetables every few days will help store the extras from the garden. Just bag and toss in the freezer and the packets can be added at any time to soups and pastas year round.

To make sure you're able to fully enjoy your garden, keep it simple. A large garden may sound great, but the work involved can make it a major source of stress. The bigger your garden is, the more time you'll have to spend weeding, watering your plants, and performing routine garden maintenance. A small garden is easy to care for, giving you more time to appreciate your plants.

To keep air flowing through your compost pile, stand a large PVC pipe with punched holes in the center of your pile so the air flows up and down the pipe, and then through the holes directly into the pile. The air movement helps your soil decomposers create the heat needed to jumpstart the decay process.

Use smarts when watering your garden. You can save time by using soaker hoses when watering plants. By doing this, you won't need to water your plants individually. Use low water pressure with your soaker hose so that the force of the water does not harm sprouts and seedlings. Watering your garden for a couple hours while you are working on other tasks is an efficient use of your time.

When kneeling to do your gardening you need to make sure that you protect your knees from rocks and sticks that may be on the ground. Kneeling down on a rock could cause serious injury to your kneecap. Getting a knee pad is a simple and easy way to help protect your knees and increase your overall comfort while gardening.

When watering your garden, consider a soaker hose instead of using a hose or watering can. If you turn the soaker hoses pressure onto low, you can leave your water on for hours which will allow a part of your garden to be slowly irrigated. This can provide you with time to do other things.

To make a homemade watering can, use an old bottle of detergent! Simply drill holes in the lid of the cap and be sure the bottle has been cleaned thoroughly. The thickness of a detergent container will make this a very sturdy watering can and the handle will allow you to use it with ease.

Try using untreated stone, brick, or wood to create a raised bed. If you are to use wood, you should make sure that the wood is not treated and is also naturally rot resistant. Cypress, locust and cedar usually work best. It is particular important that you don't use treated wood for vegetable beds, as the chemicals and toxins on the wood could leach into the soil and be absorbed by food plants. If you already have treated lumber in use, line it with some plastic and replace the soil near it.

Relax and enjoy the outdoors, while cultivating a delicious, beautiful and aromatic garden. You will love making a salad out of the vegetables you have nourished. You can also have fresh flowers everyday. Use herbs from your own garden to spice up all your favorite recipes. Plus, you won't need to worry about any chemicals being used on your food.