Add Visual Interest To Your House With These Landscaping Tips

The difference between a ho-hum yard and a stunning outdoor space, often boils down to good landscaping. However, there is much to learn and explore, prior to putting a shovel into the ground for the first time. Take the ideas and tips in this piece to heart, and you will soon be capable of designing an impressive exterior space for your home.

If you are planting in a spot that has a very large slope to it you should make sure to grow drought-tolerant plants. This is because they are on an angle and will not hold water very well. Since they are at an angle they will be able to get access to more sunlight.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

Do not plant too much of the same plant in your garden unless it is one that can withstand all type of weather conditions. If you place the same kind of plants throughout your garden and they die during an off season you will be left with a bare yard.

Add an element of movement to your landscape design to prevent it from feeling too stiff and boring. From tall, swaying ornamental grasses to bright flowers that invite flitting hummingbirds. You have lots of options for making your yard feel alive. Movement adds visual interest, enticing you to spend time in the area that you've worked so hard to create.

Whenever you are designing your own landscape, be sure and make use of stones and pebbles in your design. Decorative stones and pebbles add a nice contrast to the greenery supplied by your plants and can really enhance the look of your entire landscape. Just make sure to pick stones that compliment your landscape.

If you are going to be the one mowing your lawn, use a mulching mower so the clippings will go back into the lawn. The decomposing grass clippings will fertilize your lawn, eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers.

It can be very difficult to guess and plan how much mulch, sand, rock, etc. you might need in order to successfully finish your whole project. In part, you should make sure you do everything in phases. As far as planning the amounts of each of these materials, do your math and pay attention to specifications.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

Start buying your materials in phases. Few people can afford to buy everything for their projects all at once. By dividing projects into multiple phases, you can pay for what you need as you go. This may save you money, help you keep track of your progress, and let you adjust plans prior to your next phase.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

If you are planning to hire a landscape professional to design your yard, be certain to get a price quote in writing. Many landscapers under-bid a project to get the business and then find they have to ask for more money. If the quote is in writing, they must honor their original price.

Don't be afraid of the unusual or unique when it comes to plants to use in your landscaping. Plants that are 'not the norm' can give a sense of variety and even drama to a garden. They should be used sporadically to give a flair to certain areas. Be careful, though, to read the requirements for each plant to make sure they are getting enough light and water to survive!

More is not always better. Many people make the mistake of adding too many trees, plants, and shrubs to their lawn. Not only does it end up being too much to take of, but it also tends to look crowded. Add just the right amount of plants to make your yard look tasteful.

Landscaping is not always easy if you don't know a lot about it. Although it is not easy, a little studying and research can help you perfectly landscape your house. Knowledge about landscaping will greatly help your efforts. Use the tips here and learn to master the unique challenges that your yard presents. Good luck.