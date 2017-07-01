How To Use Plants That Deal With Your Landscaping Year Round

It doesn't matter if you are a novice when it comes to landscaping or if you are already the owner of a magnificent landscape because you can always learn new tricks. The more information you have, the better you will be at it. This article contains the information that you need to get good or better at landscaping.

Consider why you want to landscape your yard before you begin your project. Are you looking to add beauty? Are you trying to add privacy? Is your goal to reduce the overall maintenance of your property? The answers to these questions can help you to select the right variety of plants, making your landscaping project easier to complete.

Use native plants whenever you landscape. When you are landscaping your yard or garden, make sure you use flowers, shrubs and trees that are considered to be local to the area. These plants do well in the soil you already have, don't need additional water or fertilizer and can handle the temperature swings your area experiences, all while thriving beautifully.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

Do not plant too much of the same plant in your garden unless it is one that can withstand all type of weather conditions. If you place the same kind of plants throughout your garden and they die during an off season you will be left with a bare yard.

Prior to going out and purchasing what you need to do your landscaping, make a plan. By having an idea of what you should buy, and where it is going to go in your yard, you will avoid over purchasing supplies. In the long run, this will save you money, time and frustration.

You don't always need the most expensive product. Products such as mulch, planting containers, and many perennials have cheaper versions that are the same as the higher priced items. It is crucial you carefully watch over the plants. They may not have received the proper care.

If you live in a part of the country that is at risk for wildfires, choose landscaping projects accordingly. For example, trees should be planted at least 100 feet apart. Additionally, large trees should not be planted less than 100 feet from your house or other building structure (garden, shed, workshop, etc.).

Consider the costs of maintaining your newly landscaped yard before you begin the project. Fertilizers and pesticides are very expensive when using a good deal through a year. If you want a pool consider how much the chemicals will cost you a year, plus possible maintenance costs. These are some of the things that are often forgotten of and add up quickly.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

Before beginning a landscaping project, go to a home improvement or gardening store first to ensure you have the right equipment. Home Depot and other popular big box retailers not only carry everything you need, but also have knowledgeable staff who can provide advice and recommendations to help you on your next project.

Cheaper isn't always better. Since landscaping is so expensive, many may be tempted to buy the cheapest materials out there. This can be a huge mistake and can end up costing you significantly more in the long run. Do your research. Look at reviews, expert opinions and customer feedback before you make a purchase.

If your landscape includes a waterfall or pond, it is important you surround these areas with decorative stones and flowers that will not cover up the design of your structure. Make sure that any water items you have are complimented nicely so that it doesn't take away from their natural appeal.

Use color. Landscaping is often expensive. If you don't have the money to spend, try flowers. There's no need to spend money on rare, exotic plants. Many flowers are very inexpensive and easy to acquire. Planting some here and there can give new life to a once boring stretch of land.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

It doesn't matter if you hire a company to do the work for you or decide to tackle it all yourself, you must be educated in landscaping, before you let anyone touch a shovel or a rake. Knowing what's involved, will save you time and money. Take what you've learned here and do it right the first time.